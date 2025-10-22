Bengaluru hospitals see surge in firecracker injuries

BENGALURU: Hospitals in Bengaluru have reported a surge in firecracker-related injuries this Deepavali, with doctors noting that more than half of the affected victims are children, highlighting the dangers the festival poses to young ones. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital recorded 16 cases on Monday and four cases on Tuesday. Three surgeries were performed on patients who sustained serious eye injuries while handling crackers.
Sankara Eye Hospital treated 16 cases over Deepavali night and the following day, including six children and ten adults. While some patients suffered minor burns, redness, and superficial eye irritation, one required eyebrow suturing.
Two patients at Sankara sustained grievous injuries, a 12-year-old boy suffered a corneal tear, internal bleeding, and a cataract after a bomb he tried to relight exploded in his eye, while a 34-year-old man, injured as a passerby near a temple, sustained severe eye trauma.
“We have to treat these injuries with corneal suturing and other procedures, but even after all that, the chances of regaining vision are very low, only 5 to 10 percent,” said Dr. Lalitha K J, Senior Consultant Glaucoma, Sankara Eye Hospital.
“It is a very bad injury, especially for children. A child who suffers such an injury may have to live a lifetime with partial or no vision in that eye,” she added.
Ramaiah Hospital received two cases where a two-year-old boy was rushed in after accidentally ingesting crackers while a 31-year- old woman has been reported with minor burns. Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital treated three children aged 11–17 for minor injuries , redness and eye irritations.
Doctors emphasized that while a few injuries were minor and reversible, grievous cases may lead to permanent vision loss. “In our group, out of 16 patients, nearly 12 are children.
Children are definitely more affected compared to adults this time,” said Dr. Pallavi Joshi, Senior Consultant—Cornea and Refractive Services, Sankara Eye Hospital. She advised parents to closely supervise children, ensure protective eyewear is worn, and teach safe handling of fireworks.