Bengaluru hospitals see surge in firecracker injuries

BENGALURU: Hospitals in Bengaluru have reported a surge in firecracker-related injuries this Deepavali, with doctors noting that more than half of the affected victims are children, highlighting the dangers the festival poses to young ones. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital recorded 16 cases on Monday and four cases on Tuesday. Three surgeries were performed on patients who sustained serious eye injuries while handling crackers.

Sankara Eye Hospital treated 16 cases over Deepavali night and the following day, including six children and ten adults. While some patients suffered minor burns, redness, and superficial eye irritation, one required eyebrow suturing.

Two patients at Sankara sustained grievous injuries, a 12-year-old boy suffered a corneal tear, internal bleeding, and a cataract after a bomb he tried to relight exploded in his eye, while a 34-year-old man, injured as a passerby near a temple, sustained severe eye trauma.

“We have to treat these injuries with corneal suturing and other procedures, but even after all that, the chances of regaining vision are very low, only 5 to 10 percent,” said Dr. Lalitha K J, Senior Consultant Glaucoma, Sankara Eye Hospital.