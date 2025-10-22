Bengaluru to get Rs 1.20 lakh crore boost for infrastructure works

BENGALURU: Can money work the magic? The bumbling and crumbling Bengaluru is set to get a huge cash infusion, nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore, from the state government for various development projects in the city.

Speaking after the ground breaking ceremony of Rs 58.44 crore-worth white-topping and comprehensive road development project in Chickpet on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the significant announcement.

The CM also listed out the projects in the pipeline for Bengaluru. The CM said that the government will extend Metro lines and implement the Tunnel Road project, a new outer ring road and double-decker roads, among other projects, to decongest and develop Bengaluru.

The CM said white topping is being carried out to address the vexing issue of potholes so that roads will last for at least 30 years. He added that instructions have been given to officials to fill potholes by the end of October. “There should be no compromise on quality,” the CM said.

DCM DK Shivakumar said they are preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for white topping of 500 km of roads in the city at Rs 4,000 crore.

“White topping of 148 km of roads has already been taken up. A total of Rs 1,800 crore is being spent on the development of 83 roads. Black topping work is under way on 182 roads of 350 km length. Rs 695 crore is being spent on this. The chief minister has given a new grant of Rs 1,100 crore. We have taken up asphalting of 550 km of roads,” he said.