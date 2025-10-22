Bengaluru woman gangraped, robbed at home; three arrested

BENGALURU: Police have arrested three men and launched a search for two others after a 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed at her residence in Gangondanahalli, under the Madanayakanahalli police limits, on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9 pm when five men reportedly entered the woman’s house. They allegedly threatened her, took turns sexually assaulting her, and then fled with Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba said a deputy superintendent–rank officer has been assigned to lead the investigation given the gravity of the case. “After speaking to the woman and others present in the house, we learned that five people had entered the premises. Three special teams have been formed under inspectors from each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division to trace the remaining accused,” he said.

Three suspects have been taken into custody, and authorities expressed confidence that the others would be apprehended soon. “We need to interrogate them in detail to determine if the woman and the accused were acquainted earlier. Her condition is stable, and all standard operating procedures are being followed,” the SP added.

During the attack, besides the victim, another woman, two adults, and two children were present in the house. A case has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous means), 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause grievous hurt), and 324(3) (mischief), among other relevant sections.