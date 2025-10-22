CM Siddaramaiah credits police for curbing moral policing

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has credited the state’s police force for the notable decline in incidents of moral policing. He emphasised that maintaining law and order is essential for the overall development of the state.

He was speaking after paying tribute to eight police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in the state, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, held at the Martyrs’ Garden in the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters here on Tuesday. As many as 191 police personnel across the country have sacrificed their lives this year.

Siddaramaiah said that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the police personnel. “If the police maintain peace and order in the state, it will help the overall development of Karnataka and attract more investors. As investments increase, more companies and factories will come up”. He also noted that the police department bears the responsibility of protecting the rights granted to citizens under the Constitution.

The Chief Minister further said that four new Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been created in four police ranges. The government has also sanctioned the creation of two India Reserve Battalions (IRB)— one in Bengaluru Rural district and another in KGF.

He announced that compassionate appointment orders have been issued to 116 individuals. The annual medical reimbursement limit under the Retired Police Health Scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Similarly, the annual health check-up allowance for all police personnel has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

The event was attended by Home Minister G Parameshwara, DG&IGP M A Saleem, retired IPS officers, and family members of the deceased police personnel.