Sandalwood stars share their treasured Deepavali moments

Actor Naveen Shankar lights up at the mention of his childhood Deepavali. He remembers the sparkle of rockets (fireworks that shoot up into the sky) streaking across the night from his village days. “We’d put rockets in bottles and watch them shoot up. The colours bursting in the sky still fascinate me,” he smiles. For the Hungund-born actor, Deepavali was simple yet magical. “When I was a kid, getting new clothes was the highlight. We’d wait for it the whole year,” he recalls, the nostalgia unmistakable in his voice.

For actor Aditi Prabhudeva, the festival’s glow lies in the memory of her grandmother’s home. “As children, we’d decorate the doors, light red clay lamps on the terrace and all around the house,” she says. The air, she remembers, would buzz with excitement. “The best part was the childlike thrill of lighting firecrackers and brightening every corner,” she adds. Actor Dushyanth, who is making his debut with Gatha Vaibhava, sees Deepavali as more than just a festival of lights. For him, it’s a celebration of legacy. “My grandfather would narrate stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and about Karnataka’s ancient kings during Deepavali gatherings. Those stories made me fall in love with our history and culture,” he shares. His memories carry the scent of the soil – riding cows, lighting firecrackers and sharing food with cousins.