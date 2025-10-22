Sandalwood stars share their treasured Deepavali moments

With crackling laughter in the air, the aroma of sweets wafting through homes and streets wrapped in festive cheer, the glow of Deepavali has already enveloped the city, and the homes and hearts of celebrities are no different. For many, the festival is about sharing quality time and a hearty meal with family, while for others, it’s about finding new ways to celebrate or simply pausing to relive the warmth of childhood memories.
Actor Naveen Shankar lights up at the mention of his childhood Deepavali. He remembers the sparkle of rockets (fireworks that shoot up into the sky) streaking across the night from his village days. “We’d put rockets in bottles and watch them shoot up. The colours bursting in the sky still fascinate me,” he smiles. For the Hungund-born actor, Deepavali was simple yet magical. “When I was a kid, getting new clothes was the highlight. We’d wait for it the whole year,” he recalls, the nostalgia unmistakable in his voice.
For actor Aditi Prabhudeva, the festival’s glow lies in the memory of her grandmother’s home. “As children, we’d decorate the doors, light red clay lamps on the terrace and all around the house,” she says. The air, she remembers, would buzz with excitement. “The best part was the childlike thrill of lighting firecrackers and brightening every corner,” she adds. Actor Dushyanth, who is making his debut with Gatha Vaibhava, sees Deepavali as more than just a festival of lights. For him, it’s a celebration of legacy. “My grandfather would narrate stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and about Karnataka’s ancient kings during Deepavali gatherings. Those stories made me fall in love with our history and culture,” he shares. His memories carry the scent of the soil – riding cows, lighting firecrackers and sharing food with cousins.
Sharing how he celebrated the festival in a simple yet memorable way on the sets of Gatha Vaibhava with the film’s cast and crew, Dushyanth says, “We were in Mangaluru and wrapped up the shoot before Deepavali. To celebrate the festival, we held a small puja, relished sweets and wished each other. The celebration was truly meaningful.” Shankar too recalls being part of a Deepavali puja on the sets of Gultoo, his first film. “Before rolling, the team gathered and performed a puja. This was my first Deepavali celebration as an actor and indeed a special one.”
Deepavali for actor Anupama Gowda is a sense of togetherness. “During festivals like Deepavali and Ugadi, artistes of various serials gather, dance, sing and play games and it becomes fun episodes covering almost 2-3 days,” she says.
Deepavali brings along warm memories of home for actor Milana Nagaraj. “I make sure I visit my hometown during the festivity and celebrate together with my family and cousins.” What makes the festival special this year, though? “For me, celebrations have evolved with my daughter, Pari, in the picture. Last year, she was just three months old, now she is slowly getting to know things. I can’t wait to see her reactions to the festivities, especially the lights,” she notes.
While he no longer bursts firecrackers, Shankar loves watching others enjoy the activity. These days, the celebration has become a quiet affair at his home, especially after rescuing and adopting strays. “I avoid loud sounds, but the spirit of Deepavali remains.”
What truly completes the celebration for everyone is the array of ‘good food’ carefully arranged on the table. “Devouring carrot payasa, holige, and whatever is made fresh at home adds essence to the festival. It’s the one time you don’t count calories,” Nagaraj laughs. Prabhudeva agrees, as she adds chakli, kodubale and holige on her festive food list. For Gowda, her festival favourites are obattu, obbattu saaru and chitranna.
Another aspect of the celebration is the clothes one wears to mark the occasion. “Nothing can match the soul of a traditional wear. The festive vibe truly comes alive when you get ready wearing the outfit of your choice,” Prabhudeva adds, sharing that this year she’s more excited to dress up her daughter than herself.
Dushyanth also shares his love for traditional wear, as he adds, “Western clothes are comfortable, but traditional ones carry meaning. At the end of the day, it’s all about following our roots.”