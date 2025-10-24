Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 to showcase global innovation: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) set to be held in the city from November 18 to 20, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge held a review meeting with the organising team and his department officials on Thursday. “This year’s summit is shaping up to be our most ambitious and disruptive edition yet,” Kharge said.

He said from a curated list of global speakers, industry leaders and leading venture capitalists to sectoral dialogues on technology, policy and innovation, every element has been designed to raise the bar. “We’re also hosting our biggest ever gathering of entrepreneurs and futurepreneurs under the Future Makers Conclave, alongside key announcements on policy and mega projects,” he said.

For the first time, BTS 2025 will also witness the launch of something groundbreaking, a piece of technology that they have quietly been building, Kharge said, adding, “It will redefine how we think about computing.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors to join the BTS 2025 and said the summit, on the theme ‘Futurise’, will bring together more than 1 lakh delegates, over 600 speakers and innovators from over 60 countries. He saod Bengaluru has become the centre of India’s innovation journey, leading the way with its ideas, talent, and technology,

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said BTS 2025 will once again showcase the very best of what the state and country have to offer. He said Karnataka continues to lead India’s digital transformation.