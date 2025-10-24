Karnataka police to replace slouch hats with navy blue peak caps from October 28

BENGALURU: Starting October 28, all constables and head constables serving in the Karnataka State Police Department will wear navy blue peak caps (P-CAP), as the currently used slouch hats are getting replaced.

The peak cap distribution programme will be held on October 28 at Vidhana Soudha in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

DG & IGP MA Saleem on Thursday issued a circular in this regard instructing all Police Commissionerates and Districts to nominate one Police Constable (PC) or Head Constable (HC) each to attend the programme. The government on August 6 had issued orders, replacing the currently-used slouch hats with navy blue peak caps for police constables and head constables in the state.

At the recent Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference, the state police had proposed green berets for constables. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felt that the green berets resembled those worn by home guards and members of the Scouts and Guides, and suggested opting for blue peak caps instead.

The new design is modelled on the Telangana Police cap, chosen after reviewing cap styles from several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. The slouch hat has been part of the constabulary uniform since the British era, but many officers find it outdated and uncomfortable. Replacing the slouch hats to peak caps was a long-standing proposal.