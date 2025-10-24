Police top brass celebrates festival with staff families, boosts morale in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a move to boost the morale of lower rung staff, the city police top brass celebrated Deepavali with the families of policemen. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and his subordinates celebrated Deepavali with police families across 60 police residential quarters on Tuesday evening.

The Commissioner, Additional Commissioners and Joint Commissioners of Police, and jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) visited police quarters and distributed sweet boxes and green crackers to all families. The officers interacted with children and promoted eco-friendly celebrations, and thanked the families for their support towards the police department.

Seemant Kumar Singh told the TNIE they thought of holding these celebrations as police personnel are always on duty, with no fixed hours, and don’t get time to celebrate with their children and families. “No one had done it before. I discussed it with my senior officers. We didn’t want to make it a formal function, but just visit as many places as possible.

We have 60 police quarters across the city. Some are big clusters, like 300 flats. We made teams and each officer with subordinates was assigned certain quarters to visit families with sweets and crackers.

The children never expected such celebrations, and were very happy. As per reports we got, the family members said they were not part of any such celebration. So we want this to be an annual feature. It was a morale booster for the police personnel. All police officers had gone in uniform so their duty was not affected,” Singh said.