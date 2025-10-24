Survey, rains pose challenge to meet pothole deadline: GBA Chief

BENGALURU: With its prime focus on completing the ongoing Socio-Economic Survey and the North East Monsoon hovering around the South Interior districts, including Bengaluru City, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is facing a tough time to close thousands of potholes across the city to meet the October 31 deadline set by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

GBA Chief M Maheshwar Rao said, “Due to rains, potholes have resurfaced. Both the survey work and rains have been posing a big challenge to close potholes.”

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar had claimed that the 10,000 potholes were closed across five City corporations under the GBA limits and stated that white topping of 500 kms of road length will be taken up under a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The GBA engineers claimed that they are leaving homes as early as 8 am and are returning home late evening due to the ongoing survey, and hence, pothole filling and annual maintenance works have been severely impacted.

“We were supposed to prepare the list of pothole filling works. We have to upload the photo of work completion in a dedicated application, and due to our engagement with the socio-economic survey, these activities are affected,” said a senior engineer.