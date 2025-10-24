Three held for gang rape of beautician in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Police have arrested three men in connection with the gang rape of a 27-year-old beautician from West Bengal on Tuesday night in Gangondanahalli, near Dasanapura.

The arrested were identified as Karthik, Glenn, and Suyog, all aged around 30, and drivers by profession. Two more accused, who were standing guard outside the house, are yet to be arrested.

The accused, under the influence of alcohol, raped the woman after assaulting two persons, including her son, with a cricket bat. Both of them are under treatment in NIMHANS.

The incident came to light after the survivor’s son called the police control room ‘112’ and reported the incident. After gathering details of the physical attributes of the accused, the police arrested them, and they apparently reside in the same vicinity.

The woman had come to the city six years ago and was working in a beauty salon in Shivajinagar. She was living in a rented house in Gangondanahalli with her family. On Tuesday evening, around 7 pm, the five accused, who came on two-wheelers, knocked on the door of the survivor’s residence and introduced themselves as police informants of the Peenya police station.

Accusing the woman of involving in prostitution and drug trafficking, they demanded Rs 1 lakh, and attacked the woman, her son and another man, with a cricket bat. They tied her son and the man in the washroom and robbed the victims of Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones.