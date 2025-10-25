25 private buses seized at Attibele for tax evasion

BENGALURU: In a special drive to curb tax evasion by private buses, the Karnataka Transport Department officials seized over 25 buses at Attibele check-post for operating without paying state taxes on Friday morning.

The inspection team was led by Additional Transport Commissioner Omkareshwari, and Joint Transport Commissioners Shobha and Gayathri conducted surprise inspections on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which began at 4 am and went on till 10.30 am.

Omkareshwari said that over 25 buses were detained at checkpoints near the Karnataka border. These vehicles, registered in other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, had only paid their home-state taxes, but were operating commercial services in Karnataka without paying the Karnataka State Road Tax.