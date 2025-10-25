Father shoots son after drunken brawl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man is battling for life at Victoria Hospital after his father allegedly shot him with a licensed single-barreled muzzle-loading (SBML) gun during a drunken brawl at their house in Marenahalli village, under the Doddaballapura Rural police limits, around 11 pm on Thursday.

The victim, S Harish, who works with a private firm, reportedly questioned his father, Suresh (60), for selling property and spending the money on alcohol. The argument escalated when Harish hit his father with a wooden log, following which Suresh opened fire in a fit of rage, injuring Harish in the face and head.

Neighbours who heard the gunshot rushed to the spot and found Harish lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Police said Suresh, who owns a poultry farm, had a valid gun licence issued in 1986, valid till 2028. He has been detained and was reportedly intoxicated at the time. The Doddaballapura Rural police have registered a case and are investigating further.