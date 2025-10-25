Hasanamba temple fest records all-time high revenue

HASSAN: The Hasanamba temple festival has recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs 25.59 crore this year through special entry tickets, hundi collections, and prasadam sales.

The counting of offerings was held on Friday at Terapanth, a religious centre located in front of the temple. Devotees also offered 75.3 gram gold and 1.58 kg silver to Goddess Hasanamba.

An additional Rs 15.17 lakh was collected in the hundi of Siddeshwara Temple. Devotees also contributed foreign currencies from Canada, Indonesia, the US, and Maldives, along with a few banned `500 and `1,000 notes.

The temple doors were open to devotees from October 9 to October 23, during which a record 26.06 lakh devotees visited the shrine.

Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari and temple administrator Maruti supervised the cash counting, assisted by hundreds of revenue officials and Scouts and Guides. Several letters written by devotees, mainly women praying for personal wishes, were also found in the hundi collection box. However, officials declined to disclose their contents.

Latha Kumari said the Hasanamba festivities were conducted smoothly with the cooperation of all sections of society and assured that strategies will be worked out to handle the growing turnout and ensure faster darshan in the coming years.