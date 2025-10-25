Moms Make it 'Batter': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is all praises for this mom-run startup

Within the premises of Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) on Bellary Road is a shiny stainless steel capsule that looks like it lost its way out of a science fiction film. You might expect aliens with probes to step out of this UFO on wheels, but what you get is even better – a team of moms ready to serve up fresh plates of ‘mane oota’ (home food) with a touch of mom magic. This is ScCuXe (pronounced Scoo-zee) by Henchu, a cute-looking truck-cafe that’s buzzing over social media with investor of SGB Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently called it ‘an innovative startup created by moms as a food lab’ on platform X.

“I’ve been cooking for 35 years, and my children always said there’s so much love, affection and energy in your cooking. Why don’t you start something like that?” says Gayathri Mruthyunjaya, the 63-year-old force behind this venture, which started in early August this year, recalling the suggestion that kicked off her cafe. Collaborating with her son, Karthik Aradhya M, she brought together a team of 10 mothers and two men to make this dream a reality. “There are so many other women who have this hidden talent in cooking, and according to me, cooking is an art,” she adds.

Her team of mothers is made up of close friends and relatives aged 32 and above, each with their own expertise, and Mruthyunjaya’s mission is to let each one shine. A new lunch menu each day, featuring traditional food from Karnataka, is how she does it. “One mother makes holige, the other mother makes dosae well, another makes pulav well, and yet another makes gojju avalakki. Each mother gets the opportunity to present their dishes,” she says. Apart from traditional Karnataka fare, they also serve up delicious homemade cakes, buns, and a few North Indian dishes.