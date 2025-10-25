Rossell Techsys eyes diversification, expands into energy, space, mobility

BENGALURU: Aerospace and defence engineering and manufacturing major Rossell Techsys is charting a diversification path, eyeing promising growth sectors aligned with its core strengths.

“While aerospace and defence will continue to be at the heart of our business, we also see strong potential in adjacent high-reliability sectors such as energy, space, industrial applications, and autonomous mobility solutions. These offer opportunities where our engineering and manufacturing capabilities will add significant value. Our diversification strategy is about building resilience and long-term growth, while staying true to our core strengths,” Rossell Techsys Managing Director Rishab Mohan Gupta reiterated.

The company remains upbeat about opportunities in the Indian aerospace and defence market, buoyed by the Centre’s push for Atma Nirbharta, rising defence budgets, and the growing presence of global OEMs establishing supply chains in India. Highlighting initiatives such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as key milestones in the country’s indigenisation journey, Gupta acknowledged the opportunities they create for Rossell Techsys.

“The emphasis is clearly on ‘Make in India’ and building self-reliance, while also integrating with global value chains. As a company, we are creating world-class manufacturing capabilities in the country that serve both domestic and international markets, and by building local talent through our Rossell School of Learning.