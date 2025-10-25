Serially Iconic: Aditi Sanwal on stepping into the legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The door opens and nostalgia walks right in. Nearly 25 years later, Smriti Irani’s Tulsi made a comeback to television screens with the second instalment of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, transporting millions back to the world of Virani family. As expected, the iconic show opened to nostalgic responses with the reboot being a memory and emotion, all reborn in high definition.

For doctor Aditi Sanwal, who plays the roles of Mitali, potential daughter-in-law of Tulsi, stepping into this legacy feels nothing short of surreal. “When the team approached me, I was excited to be associated with the show that’s not just a brand but also a fond memory for the entire nation,” she says. Best known for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the later instalments of Baalveer, Sanwal brings a fresh dimension to the reboot.

Playing Mitali, a character with a hint of mischief and moral ambiguity, she says, “This is my first time portraying a grey character. I was clear that I didn’t want Mitali to come across as purely negative. She is mischievous, but she’s doing things for love. I wanted her to feel real, not theatrical.” Off-screen, Sanwal’s journey is just as layered as her on-screen roles. She completed her MBBS from MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru, balancing theatre, ads and shoots alongside her studies. “The city helped me find myself and pursue my dreams. I still come back often," she shares, adding, “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of becoming an actor, though I didn’t realise it back then. Growing up in Jhansi, a small town with limited opportunities, I never thought it could actually happen. While studying medicine, I joined theatre to explore my passion, and that’s when I knew acting was what I truly wanted.”

Working with Irani has been a learning experience in itself, as Sanwal adds, “I really look up to women who’ve made a mark for themselves. And Smriti ma’am is definitely a stellar example of it, balancing family, politics, and acting. She has achieved so much that there’s no need to be working so hard, but she continues to put in the same passion in every scene. She is one person I really observe on set. Watching her manage everything while giving her best really motivates me.”

Recently, Sakshi Tanwar, as Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, made a special cameo on the show, leaving fans of the two senior actors enthralled. “There was a scene featuring Tulsi and Parvati, and it felt like I was sitting and watching live television. It transported me straight back to my childhood,” shares Sanwal, who had the rare opportunity to watch the crossover live on the sets.