Truck tries to avoid pothole, runs over woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The poorly maintained Huskur Main Road near Golden Palms Hotel and Resort in Alur near Nelamangala claimed the life of a 26-year-old bank employee on Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Lights Mechanic Company around 10.55 am when her brother was dropping her at the Madavara Metro station. A truck that was going towards APMC Market in Dasanapura was trying to avoid a pothole and swerved sharply right. It brushed against the handle of the bike that was coming from the opposite direction. The rider lost balance and both he and his sister fell on the road. The victim who fell to the right came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, while the brother sustained injuries.

The victim, Priyanka Kumari Pooniya, was a resident of Alur BDA Phase 2 on Huskur Main Road near Alur Cricket stadium in Dasanapura. She was riding the pillion with her brother Naresh Kumar, 34, a businessman.

Priyanka, who worked near Tin Factory on Old Madras Road, used to be dropped off regularly by her brother. Her father Mahaveer Singh Pooniya is a transporter and vice-president of the Alur BDA Phase 2 Resident Welfare Association.