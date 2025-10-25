Wild elephants wreak havoc in Khanapur fields

BELAGAVI: Fear and frustration prevail among farmers in Khanapur taluk as herds of wild elephants continue to stray into villages, destroying standing crops and leaving local residents in distress. Farmers allege that forest officials have remained indifferent, despite repeated complaints and appeals for help.

For the past two weeks, elephants have been roaming in Maskenatti, Bhuranaki, Karikatti, Ghastolli, and nearby villages, causing large-scale damage to paddy, maize, and sugarcane fields. Farmers say that after months of hard work, their crops are being destroyed within minutes, leaving them without any means to recover their losses.

“Every year, we suffer the same fate. We file petitions, request compensation, and demand preventive measures, but nothing changes,” said a farmer from Maskenatti. “Our livelihoods depend entirely on agriculture, and this destruction pushes us deeper into debt.”

The situation turned alarming when a herd entered the outskirts of Maskenatti village in Khanapur taluk on Friday, sparking panic among residents. Villagers attempted to chase the elephants away using firecrackers and loud noises, but were unsuccessful.

Many criticised the Forest Department for failing to deploy teams or take effective measures to prevent the recurring menace. Farmers have urged the authorities to set up elephant-proof trenches, solar fencing, and rapid response units.