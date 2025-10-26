LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru: Houses damaged, 81-year-old woman dies

BENGALURU: An 81-year-old woman died and four others, including three of her family members, sustained injuries when an LPG gas cylinder exploded in a house at Triveni Nagar in the KR Puram police station limits on Saturday morning.

The explosion was reportedly caused by an outdated gas rubber tube that led to a leak. Due to the intensity of the blast, the house was completely damaged, and several adjacent houses were also affected.

The deceased has been identified as Akkayamma. Her son, Shekhar (52), grandsons, Kiran Kumar (24), a street vendor, and Chandana (22), along with their neighbour Kanachana (45), sustained injuries in the incident.

Shekhar’s wife had passed away a year ago, and the family had been living in a rented house in Triveni Nagar for the past nine months.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7.15 am, when Chandana went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast. It is suspected that gas had leaked during the night and accumulated inside the house. When she lit the stove, the accumulated gas ignited, causing the cylinder to explode. Preliminary investigation revealed that the LPG rubber tube had expired in 2023 but was still being used, leading to the gas leak and subsequent explosion.

Akkayamma, who was asleep at the time, died on the spot after the roof slab collapsed on her due to the impact of the blast. Her body was later recovered by Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Chandana sustained severe burn injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries. The explosion caused the house to collapse, damaging nearby houses as well. The sound of the blast was heard up to two kilometres away, the police said.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and a private gas agency. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj visited the spot and assured for compensation.