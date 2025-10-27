Two die as container truck overturns near Uraganadoddi Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men died and four others were injured after a speeding container truck they were travelling in overturned, while taking a turn. The incident occurred near Uraganadoddi Road in the Jigani police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (26), the truck driver, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, and Shreeman (25), a cable drilling machine operator, who came from Jharkhand. The four injured labourers are being treated.

The police said that around 11.45 am, the container truck, which was carrying heavy road-cable drilling machinery, was heading to Harohalli from Bommasandra with five labourers for work. Srinivas, who was driving fast, lost control of the vehicle near a turn on Uraganadoddi Road, causing it to overturn. The impact left all six occupants injured, while Srinivas and Shreeman were trapped under the container and died on the spot.

The four others, who sustained critical injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered.