Two held for killing domestic worker in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman, after suspecting her of having an affair. The victim’s body was found wrapped in a blanket and left inside an abandoned autorickshaw near D-Mart in LIC Colony, close to Tilak Nagar police station, on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Subramanya (30), a plumber, and his friend, Senthil (25), a mason. The deceased has been identified as Salma, a domestic worker and widow with four children. Her husband had died about a year ago. All are residents of Ragi Gudda slum in Tilak Nagar.

According to police, Salma was in an illicit relationship with both the accused. On Friday night, she went to Subramanya’s house, where Senthil was also there, and the trio consumed alcohol. The two accused suspected that she was having another affair, as she was talking on the phone.

An argument broke out around 10.30 pm, during which Subramanya allegedly struck Salma on the head with a wooden stick, multiple times. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Around 1 am, the accused wrapped her body in a blanket and placed it in an abandoned autorickshaw, about 500 metres away from their house, before fleeing the scene. Around 5 pm on Saturday, a local resident noticed the body inside the autorickshaw and alerted the police.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, a case of murder was registered. After analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police arrested the two accused on Sunday. Further investigations are on.