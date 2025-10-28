Bengaluru man denied bail in Rs 400 crore Input Tax Credit fraud

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court refused to grant bail to the accused, Mohammed Kamran, who was allegedly engaged in irregular Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 21.11 crore on the strength of fake invoices without actual receipt of any goods/services either from non-existing entities or from the entities which are involved in the chain of fake invoices.

ITC is a mechanism that allows businesses to claim the credit for GST paid on their purchases and use it to reduce their GST liability on sales.

Stating that the modus operandi adopted by Kamran (25) is very unique and heavily concealing, and he is a mastermind in the ITC fraud, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) alleged that he has created a syndicate of fake suppliers, and ITC passed on them. The scam is more than Rs. 400 crore, the DGGI told the court in its objections to the bail application.

In its objection to the bail application, the DGGI stated that, during the investigation, 100 summons were issued to various suppliers and parties involved in different levels of the supply chain under examination, and 13 voluntary statements have been recorded. Fourteen electronic devices have been seized, and the extraction of data is in the process of examination.