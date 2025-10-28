Guided by collective decision-making, community interest, Konanakunte Lake gets new lease of life

BENGALURU: Konanakunte Lake, located in Bengaluru South, which was reduced to a mini-dumping yard, has been rejuvenated. The dry lake, filled with weeds, garbage, silt and household waste, was rejuvenated in under a year. Aahwahan Foundation, which revived the lake, said it has now evolved into a community space where residents gather for walks, conversations and leisure.

Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said Konanakunte Lake was selected for revival after it got many requests from the community. “The expanse of the lake had shrunken drastically. It was turning into a dumping ground filled with garbage, silt, and weeds. This gradual degradation wiped out the biodiversity and disrupted the lake’s entire ecological balance, making the water toxic and unfit for life. After multiple requests for rejuvenation, we took up the work”, Pradhan added.

The foundation, which has revived 38 lakes across Bengaluru and Karnataka, said a dedicated restoration team was formed, comprising community members, volunteers, and representatives from the Konanakunte Panchayat. Pradhan said every step of the project was guided by collective decision-making and community interest, led by water and environmentalists.