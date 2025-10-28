Haute and Haunted : Here is what's trending this Halloween

Children dressed in spooky costumes and trick-or-treating, pumpkin-carving, and get-togethers with friends and families are the major traditions during Halloween in the West. Gradually but subtly, Bengalureans have also embraced the festival with spooky fashion and events.
It’s the time of the year when creativity gets a touch of eeriness. “It’s all about pop culture meeting glamour. People want to look good in photos, so they prefer aesthetic, wearable looks like modern witches or Greek goddesses with that glowy skin, think black corsets, gold jewellery, pastel pinks and more colours. Spooky staples like skulls and fairies are getting a contemporary twist, replacing the old-school fake blood,” says makeup artist and content creator Aashika Gowda.
Being ‘glamorous’ isn’t a Hollywood thing anymore, as stylist Gousia Galib Khan notes that the trend is evolving. “We’re seeing a rise in glam-horror hybrids and opulent costumes. Luxe-goth, inspired by recent moody, high-fashion films and TV, is an example of a glamorous but dark look,” she says.
Anything from buzzy new animated films, characters from the hottest new season of a streaming show like Wednesday, remains a classic choice alongside other characters that stay in the limelight. “Pop-Culture is the King (and the Queen!) - from characters from viral TV shows, movies and even iconic celebrity moments from the year are setting the pace,” Khan adds.
According to content creator Srishti Jahangirdar, classic spooky looks, such as witches, vampires, skeletons, but with a little sparkle or a modern twist, are a go-to. “Pop culture is a huge influence. Movies like Wicked are inspiring a lot of green and glittery looks. Basically, Halloween this year is all about being half spooky and half stylish. Another classic look is inspired by Wednesday.”
Meanwhile, makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala sees 2025 leaning bold and futuristic. “Sleek hair, sharp lines, dark shades are very graphic and chic,” she adds, predicting a major shift away from soft curls toward slick ponytails and high buns crowned with metallic tiaras or bold clips.
“People can experiment using lace or patterns to spray and create patterns across the face and neck, then layer them with metal hangings and beads,” Pavthiwala notes, sharing how this vibe screams edginess. “You can decorate the patterns with rhinestones, metal accessories or beads,” she suggests.
Jahangirdar agrees that ease is key. “You don’t need a full costume. Just adding rhinestones, glitter or a little paint near your eyes can give the right vibe. A black outfit, dark lipstick and you’re good to go.” Her go-to looks? “A glam skeleton with white lines, a vintage witch with red lips, or even a corseted saree. It need not be pricey but about being confident in what and how you’re wearing.”
If your outfit is understated or if you would simply prefer an icing, you can give your nails the spotlight. Ranjitha Amarnath, founder of Cosmic Lashes and Nails, highlights that the cat-eye effect is everywhere. “Most of them prefer cat-eye nails as it gives that metallic dimension under light. Paired with the ultra-trendy glass-gel finish, nails this season will shimmer like stained glass,” she notes. 3D nails are the new favs ruling young fashionistas’ trend list. “Gothic 3D designs are popular among youngsters. They love to highlight two or three fingers with something that’s exotic yet Halloween-themed”, she says, adding, “another one is a spinner, where a spinning accessory is placed on the nail. It gives a completely different dimension and adds a premium feel.”
Sharing the newest nail trend, Pavthiwala shares, “Wearable metal nails and even ring-pierced nails are in vogue now.”