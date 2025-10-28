Haute and Haunted : Here is what's trending this Halloween

Children dressed in spooky costumes and trick-or-treating, pumpkin-carving, and get-togethers with friends and families are the major traditions during Halloween in the West. Gradually but subtly, Bengalureans have also embraced the festival with spooky fashion and events.

It’s the time of the year when creativity gets a touch of eeriness. “It’s all about pop culture meeting glamour. People want to look good in photos, so they prefer aesthetic, wearable looks like modern witches or Greek goddesses with that glowy skin, think black corsets, gold jewellery, pastel pinks and more colours. Spooky staples like skulls and fairies are getting a contemporary twist, replacing the old-school fake blood,” says makeup artist and content creator Aashika Gowda.