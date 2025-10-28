Ruling the Silver Screen: Play on iconic actor Devika Rani to happen in Bengaluru

Mahima Nagaraju

As black and white silent films gave way to thrilling talkies in the 1930s, a glamorous heroine entered the film industry with an English talkie, Karma. Devika Rani’s beauty, style and skill made her a household name and earned her the title of The First Lady of Indian Cinema. She went on to live a full life, co-founding one of India’s major studios, courting love and scandal, becoming the first to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and much more. The Auroville Theatre Group's Call Me Devika, set to be staged at Ranga Shankara on Thursday, intends to tell her story.

Playwright and lead actor Rupam Mishra first came across the actor’s name at an exhibit of Russian painter Nicholas Roerich’s work, where an acquaintance casually mentioned that the artist’s son, Svetoslav Roerich, was married to an Indian actress. A little digging had her completely fascinated. The play covers the first half of Rani’s life, beginning with her and her first husband, Himanshu Rai, setting up Bombay Talkies.

“Being from an affluent family, she could have easily stayed in London and had a luxurious life. But, she came back to India and thought, ‘How can we promote cinema here?’ She learnt the craft from other countries and brought it to India to see how stories could come up.”

Mishra was bothered by the fact that Rani’s contributions to cinema seemed to have been brushed aside when compared to her male counterparts, and wrote the play to set the record straight. “With a male-dominated film industry and society, a lot of autobiographies of actors don’t even mention her, even though they mention Bombay Talkies,” she says. Bombay Talkies launched some of the big names in the industry, including Madhubala, Raj Kapoor and Mumtaz. Bollywood heartthrob Dilip Kumar was launched by Rani herself. Making his debut with Jwar Bhata (1944), he went on to star in hits like Mughal-e-Azam (1960). “To know a woman was behind such an established actor was an eye-opener,” says Mishra.