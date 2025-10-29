A familiar rhythm returns to city's soundscape

Bengaluru has always prided itself on its vibrant and diverse music scene, but there was a time when the city’s independent artistes needed a place to call their own – a space where emerging talents could flourish. For many years, The Humming Tree founded by Nikhil Barua in 2013 was one such venue, not just a hotspot for live performance but a symbol of the city’s indie music movement. After a six-year break, the iconic venue, revamped and spread over three floors with a large stage and dedicated green room is reopening in Indiranagar.

As Bengaluru-based musician Raghu Dixit puts it, “These small venues like Humming Tree, B-Flat and Fandom were the testing ground where real new talent would emerge – where musicians learned to grab an audience and make mistakes without fear of judgment.” The reopening isnt just about nostlagia but a reawakening of this spirit of creative experimentation.

Musician Bruce Lee Mani notes, “People remember these places because they were curated by people who cared about music. Nikhil was very involved in the kind of music he chose to have at the space and the way he treated the artistes made a difference.” While the reopening of The Humming Tree (planned towards first week of December) is a nod to the past, there’s also a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead. As Aditi Sreevathsa, former cultural curator of the space points out, “The audience is going to be different this time. Gen Z didn’t get to experience venues like this in their prime, but now they’ll have the chance to create their own memories. The experience of live music, of being in a space where you can connect with artistes, is something people are yearning post pandemic.”