A familiar rhythm returns to city's soundscape

Bengaluru has always prided itself on its vibrant and diverse music scene, but there was a time when the city’s independent artistes needed a place to call their own – a space where emerging talents could flourish. For many years, The Humming Tree founded by Nikhil Barua in 2013 was one such venue, not just a hotspot for live performance but a symbol of the city’s indie music movement. After a six-year break, the iconic venue, revamped and spread over three floors with a large stage and dedicated green room is reopening in Indiranagar.
As Bengaluru-based musician Raghu Dixit puts it, “These small venues like Humming Tree, B-Flat and Fandom were the testing ground where real new talent would emerge – where musicians learned to grab an audience and make mistakes without fear of judgment.” The reopening isnt just about nostlagia but a reawakening of this spirit of creative experimentation.
Musician Bruce Lee Mani notes, “People remember these places because they were curated by people who cared about music. Nikhil was very involved in the kind of music he chose to have at the space and the way he treated the artistes made a difference.” While the reopening of The Humming Tree (planned towards first week of December) is a nod to the past, there’s also a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead. As Aditi Sreevathsa, former cultural curator of the space points out, “The audience is going to be different this time. Gen Z didn’t get to experience venues like this in their prime, but now they’ll have the chance to create their own memories. The experience of live music, of being in a space where you can connect with artistes, is something people are yearning post pandemic.”
Notes of nostalgia
For musicians and music lovers alike, The Humming Tree was much more than a stage, a community, a place where up and coming acts could test their material, build their audience, and connect with fellow creatives. An open space with cosy lighting, red brick walls, and a tree at its core – the venue’s charm is still alive in the minds of many. “It was one of those venues in an intimate setting. As a younger musician, it was one of the places where I would go just to sit, listen to other artistes, or enjoy the ambience, says singer Varijashree Venugopal, adding, “The best part was that it held only a few people, so it felt more like a house concert. It was an experience that always stood out to me.”
Artistes could perform in front of a crowd that wasn’t just there for the drinks or food, but for the music. For Mani, the collaborative performances are what still intact in memory.
“There was one gig with Roberto Narain playing drums and Arjun Chandran playing guitar on another. That’s one of the more memorable ones,” he exclaims.
Venugopal adds, “Watching smaller sets, like duos or trios, was always something I loved. It was a place where I could take in new sounds and music in a very personal way. As a professional musician, sometimes just listening to others’ music is a form of relaxation.”
Singer-turned actor Taaruk Raina and artistes like Hanumankind, Zokova, Naezy, Divine and musical band Your Chin, who are now icons, cut their teeth at this venue.
“I remember Hanumankind performed his first gig here, at an open mic night,” recalls Sreevathsa, stating, “It’s interesting to see how far he has gotten, The Humming Tree has seen some big names in the years it was around for and you end up listening to a little bit of everything.”