Delivery agent held for molesting Brazilian model

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old part-time delivery executive has been arrested by RT Nagar police for allegedly molesting a model from Brazil.

The accused has been identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, a diploma student from RT Nagar.

“Based on digital details of the food order placed by the 21-year-old model, we tracked and arrested Pawar on Saturday. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” a police officer said.

The incident happened on October 17 and it was reported to police on October 25. A resident of RT Nagar, the model works with a well-known textile and apparel company.

She lives in a flat provided by her employer along with two other models from abroad. Pawar, who came to deliver the food ordered by the victim around 3.20 pm, reportedly touched her inappropriately. Shocked by this, she pushed him out and locked the door.

The victim, who did not inform anybody about the incident initially, brought it to the notice of her flatmates after a few days. They then informed their employer, who filed a police complaint after examining the CCTV footage from the apartment.

A case of sexual harassment (BNS 75(1)) and assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe (BNS 76) has been registered against Pawar.