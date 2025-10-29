Doctors warn of rising stroke cases among youngsters

BENGALURU: On World Stroke Day (October 28), neurologists across Bengaluru raised alarm over the growing number of stroke cases among younger adults, a condition once largely seen in older people. Experts say hectic lifestyles, poor sleep, stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, and inactivity are driving this worrying trend.

Dr P Satishchandra, Senior Consultant & Advisor, Neurology, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, said stroke has become one of India’s leading causes of death and disability. “Of particular concern is its growing incidence among younger, working-age adults due to uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles. Unlike a heart attack, stroke symptoms are often overlooked, leading to dangerous delays in seeking treatment,” he said.

Echoing this, Dr Lokesh B, Consultant, Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, said millennials and Gen Z are now increasingly vulnerable. “Digital stress, erratic sleep, long work hours, and poor lifestyle choices are making young adults prone to stroke. Many mistake early signs such as dizziness, slurred speech, or numbness for tiredness or anxiety, but these can be the first indicators of a stroke,” he said.

Doctors are also highlighting lesser-known risk factors such as sleep apnea. Dr Avinash Kulkarni, Consultant Neurologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said, “Sleep-disordered breathing is not just a bystander but a direct aggravator of stroke.

Repeated drops in oxygen during sleep cause surges in blood pressure and inflammation, weakening cerebral vessels.” He added that many patients with controlled diabetes or hypertension still suffer recurrent strokes due to undiagnosed Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).