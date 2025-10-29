Four held after death of minor girl in accident

BENGALURU: The Bannerghatta police on Monday arrested four youth, including a minor, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl in a road accident that happened when she was allegedly eloping with one of the accused on October 24.

The deceased was a Class 9 student at a government school in Bannerghatta. Among the four accused, three are aged between 18 and 19 and worked at tyre repair shops.

The police said the victim had fallen in love with one of the accused after meeting him on social media. On October 24, she ran away with him accompanied by the three others. When she did not return home, her parents filed a missing persons complaint at the Bannerghatta police station. Later, the police received an alert about an accident at Hosakote, in which the girl had died.