Land losers will get fair bargain, says BDA

BENGALURU: A day after the PRR Farmers and Site Owners’ Association submitted a petition to the governor to quash the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project, the BDA issued a detailed clarification on the project scale, compensation model and intent.

In the clarification posted on X, BDA officials said 2,418 acres on 2,584 survey numbers is being acquired, affecting around 5,000 families and not 20,000 as claimed (by the association). The five compensation options approved by the cabinet offer a range of choices to land-losing farmers. They include cash compensation, TDR, FAR, developed residential sites, and developed commercial land, which will be presented before the affected farmers in November.

Cash compensation will be calculated on par with the 2013 Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. It will be twice the current Guidance Value amount in urban areas and thrice the GV amount in rural areas, the officials said. Rejecting allegations of undervaluation, the officials said, “We believe our model compensates farmers adequately.”

Those unhappy with cash compensation can opt for developed commercial or residential plots, prices of which are expected to appreciate. TDRs will be offered in urban areas. They will be significantly higher than agricultural GV. The TDR process will be simplified and made attractive to landowners, the officials said.