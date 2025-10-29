Man arrested for killing 7-year-old stepdaughter

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his seven-year-old daughter to death at their residence in Kannika Layout on October 24.

Accused Darshan was arrested by the Kumbalgodu police on Monday (October 27). The victim, Siri, was a Class 2 student at a government school. Darshan had married the girl’s mother, Shilpa, who had separated from her husband, four months ago after meeting her on social media.

According to the police, on Friday evening, Siri did not return home after school as Darshan used to beat her often. He saw Siri standing near a grocery shop and forcibly took her home where he assaulted and strangled her. As she was bleeding from from her nose and mouth, he cleaned the bloodstains.

When Shilpa returned home, Darshan told her that the child was not responding. On seeing her daughter’s condition, Shilpa screamed for help, realising that Darshan might have killed her. Darshan then locked her inside the house and fled on his bike, the police said.

The police stated that after analysing CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the accused was traced in Tumakuru district and taken into custody. He reportedly killed her because he felt she was interfering in the couple’s life.