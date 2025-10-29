Pickleball finds a new home in Bengaluru

Once upon a time, recreation in gated communities meant simple pleasures such as children’s play areas, a compact football ground or basketball court and a pool that became the heart of summer weekends. As urban living evolved, so did the idea of leisure. Gyms turned into glass-walled wellness zones, lawns became event spaces and now a new sound echoes across manicured courtyards as the crisp pop of a pickleball paddle meets a perforated ball.
A blend of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball has gone from quirky import to the newest badge of modern living in India’s real estate market. For developers, it’s more than an amenity, it signals what today’s urban resident values most – connection, fitness and play. Developers now see pickleball as the next big differentiator. “While developers are leading the way by introducing it, buyers are catching on quickly. We’ve noticed growing awareness among younger families and professionals who appreciate the sport’s easy learning curve and social nature.,” says Vanshika Kajaria, head of sales marketing at SPA Group.
With evolved urban living, pickleball is replacing gyms and golf courses. TV Ganesh, executive director (technical) at Shriram Properties calls it ‘an evolving lifestyle statement’ that mirrors what modern buyers are looking for – an experience rather than just a facility. For him, pickleball’s strength lies in its inclusivity. “It’s easy to learn and promotes engagement,” he says, “which aligns perfectly with the spirit of contemporary community living.”
Concorde Abode 99 introduced courts nearly four years ago, well before the trend caught on. The early experiment, says Concorde COO Ajaz Ahmed, paid off in ways that went beyond numbers. “Initially, it was something we added to stay ahead of the curve but the response showed us how deeply people crave shared real-world experiences,” he recalls. The practicality helped too. A pickleball court takes up just 44 by 20 feet, requires little upkeep, and because it uses a soft ball, it doesn’t require heavy fencing.
Praveer Shrivastava, senior executive VP at Prestige Group, shares how discerning homebuyers are actively enquiring about lifestyle amenities such as pickleball courts. “From an industry standpoint, amenities that promote active living have become key differentiators in the premium housing segment. A well-designed pickleball court not only enhances the recreational value of a project but also strengthens its perception as a holistic, future-ready community and an elevation of lifestyle. We focus on embedding such features within landscaped podiums or dedicated wellness zones, ensuring they complement the design language,” he explains.
The sport’s growing popularity is also being powered by grassroots communities across the city. Aditya Mendonca, COO at Raintree Media and founder of South Fire Sport, picked up pickleball in April this year. “What’s amazing about Bengaluru is how rapidly the pickleball ecosystem is growing, with new venues popping up across neighbourhoods,” he says.
What’s next?
Ahmed believes the trend is only just beginning to unfold. “In the next few years pickleball will move beyond being a weekend sport to becoming part of daily life in urban communities. It’s shaping the way new projects are imagined, not just around convenience but around experiences that bring people together,” he says.
CBD Pickle Crew, co-founded by Fuzail H Siwani, also director of HM Group, has a buzzing network of over 500 players. He shares that the game’s real charm lies in how it breaks barriers. “Pickleball has this rare ability to unite people across generations. Safwan, Tariq and I started CBD Pickle Crew for that very reason, to bring the community together. Here, we see parents, professionals and students all sharing courts, building friendships and community spirit that extend far beyond the game.”
Mendonca agrees. “I live an active lifestyle, swimming, cycling, walking as a commute, but I’ve realised that group activities push you further. Pickleball hits that sweet spot between fitness and fun – it leaves you on a happy endorphin high.”
Indeed, the sport’s rise feels like a return to the simple camaraderie of street games, a time when friendships were formed over shared laughter.. Kajaria sees pickleball as a symbol of the future of community design. “The future of community living is about creating spaces that spark interaction. Pickleball represents that shift perfectly, it’s accessible, engaging and bridges the gap between recreation and real connection,” she says. From a niche experiment to a neighbourhood essential, pickleball’s ascent reveals a great deal about how India’s cities are redefining wellness.