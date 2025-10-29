Pickleball finds a new home in Bengaluru

Once upon a time, recreation in gated communities meant simple pleasures such as children’s play areas, a compact football ground or basketball court and a pool that became the heart of summer weekends. As urban living evolved, so did the idea of leisure. Gyms turned into glass-walled wellness zones, lawns became event spaces and now a new sound echoes across manicured courtyards as the crisp pop of a pickleball paddle meets a perforated ball.

A blend of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball has gone from quirky import to the newest badge of modern living in India’s real estate market. For developers, it’s more than an amenity, it signals what today’s urban resident values most – connection, fitness and play. Developers now see pickleball as the next big differentiator. “While developers are leading the way by introducing it, buyers are catching on quickly. We’ve noticed growing awareness among younger families and professionals who appreciate the sport’s easy learning curve and social nature.,” says Vanshika Kajaria, head of sales marketing at SPA Group.

With evolved urban living, pickleball is replacing gyms and golf courses. TV Ganesh, executive director (technical) at Shriram Properties calls it ‘an evolving lifestyle statement’ that mirrors what modern buyers are looking for – an experience rather than just a facility. For him, pickleball’s strength lies in its inclusivity. “It’s easy to learn and promotes engagement,” he says, “which aligns perfectly with the spirit of contemporary community living.”

Concorde Abode 99 introduced courts nearly four years ago, well before the trend caught on. The early experiment, says Concorde COO Ajaz Ahmed, paid off in ways that went beyond numbers. “Initially, it was something we added to stay ahead of the curve but the response showed us how deeply people crave shared real-world experiences,” he recalls. The practicality helped too. A pickleball court takes up just 44 by 20 feet, requires little upkeep, and because it uses a soft ball, it doesn’t require heavy fencing.