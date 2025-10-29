Resolve plaints received during ‘Walk with Bengaluru’, officials told

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner (BWCC) Rajendra KV directed officials to address the grievances received by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during his ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme recently.

Speaking at the departmental progress review meeting held on Tuesday, Rajendra said, “During the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ event conducted on October 25, at Gandhi Udyanavana, Herohalli, most of the grievances raised by the public were resolved on the spot.” He instructed officials to ensure that the remaining grievances are addressed at the earliest, without delay.

The commissioner instructed officials to establish dedicated offices for key departments — including Revenue, Health, Projects, Welfare, Advertisement, Accounts, Administration, Urban Planning, Property, and Legal — to ensure a well-structured administrative framework within the corporation.

He emphasised the need to establish an e-Office system within BWCC, digitising physical documents to promote efficiency and transparency in administration. He also directed that work be appropriately allocated among officers to ensure efficient functioning and accountability at all administrative levels.

He further directed officials to intensify tax collection efforts and ensure that the revenue targets set by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are achieved within the stipulated time.