Surya to DKS: Why tunnel? Suburban rail, Metro better

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, and urged the state government to shift focus from the proposed tunnel road project to expanding rail-based public transport systems, arguing that the city’s long-term mobility solutions lie in Metro and suburban rail, not car-centric infrastructure. The DCM, however, said there are no alternative solutions in the suggestions given by the MP.

In an hour-long meeting, Surya presented a set of alternative sustainable transport proposals, stressing that the Tunnel Road Project (TRP), as per the state government’s own Detailed Project Report (DPR), would move only 1,800 vehicles per hour per direction, while a Metro system could move up to 69,000 people per hour in the same corridor (proposed Red Line).

“The vision should be to develop 300 km of Metro with a three-minute frequency, along with 300 km of suburban rail. Bengaluru’s transport policy must focus on moving more people, not just more vehicles,” Surya said after the meeting.

Calling for a people-first approach, the MP proposed dedicated loop bus services every 5-10 minutes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between KR Puram and Silk Board, with dedicated lanes to serve tech corridor commuters. He also pressed for the appointment of a chairperson to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), calling it “the most important agency” to coordinate between multiple transport parastatals and develop a unified mobility plan.

Surya said the city’s footpaths and roads require top priority, urging the government to take up a mission-mode initiative to make Bengaluru’s roads “the best in the country, or even the world”.