317km Metro line can be built with Tunnel Road funds, says Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya

BENGALURU: Mocking Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said all these days, he had been under the impression that the proposed Tunnel Road project aimed to solve Bengaluru’s traffic problems, but he has now realised that it is a project to address a social issue. He said his realisation came after Shivakumar defended the project, stating that no one wants to marry a man without a car. He questioned how the project could be a panacea for Bengaluru’s traffic.

On Wednesday, Surya shared a presentation with the media on decongesting Bengaluru and said, “There can be no other example than the Rs 43,000 crore Tunnel Road project in wasting public money. How can an 18-km road solve all of Bengaluru’s traffic problems? No feasibility study was done, and they (government) are not listening to experts.”

Stating that he has put forward scientific solutions to curb the traffic in the city, the MP said, 70 per cent of Bengalureans must travel in public transport, and to achieve this, he has proposed five key solutions -- completing all the existing projects first without any further delay, instead of increasing car traffic, more people must be moved in less time at a lower cost, making public transport the top priority, ensuring that Metro, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Greater Bengaluru Authority and all departments work together and build safer footpaths for pedestrians.

In his presentation, Surya said the tunnel road will carry 1,800 passengers per hour in one direction and that the Metro can carry 69,000 per hour in one direction.