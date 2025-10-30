Bengaluru librarian’s suicide: Police file case against panchayat development officer

BENGALURU: Thyamagondlu police under Nelamangala sub-division have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS against the panchayat development officer (PDO) of Kalalghatta gram panchayat in Nelamangala taluk in connection with the death of a 58-year-old part-time librarian at Kalalghatta gram panchayat library.

Ramachandraiah of Govenahalli in Thyamagondlu police limits, who worked as part-time librarian for 25 years, died by suicide after drinking some pesticide. Ramachandraiah reportedly drank pesticide on Monday around 6am at Govenahalli. Ramachandraiah died in hospital on Tuesday around 8 am.

His nephew S Kantharaju, 35, filed a police complaint against PDO Geetha Mani the same day, blaming her for his uncle’s death.

The PDO did not release Ramachandraiah’s salary for three months and also stopped him from marking his attendance. She reportedly told him that his services were no longer required for the panchayat. Kantharaju claimed that he had informed former panchayat president Lokesh about the alleged harassment and he (Lokesh) assured him of speaking to the PDO. “Despite this, the PDO neither allowed my uncle to work nor released his salary. My uncle got upset and took the extreme step,” Kantharaju said.

“No arrest has been made so far. A notice will be issued to the PDO to appear before the officer,” said a police officer.