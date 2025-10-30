Bengaluru woman undergoes surgery to remove nine-kilogram ovarian cyst

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old woman from Bengaluru was found to have a massive nine-kilogram ovarian cyst occupying almost her entire abdominal cavity. Doctors at Aster CMI Hospital said the cyst had been pressing against major blood vessels and organs, causing difficulty in breathing, low blood pressure, and restricted movement.

The hospital’s Surgical and Gynae Oncology team, led by Dr. Mythili Kundur and Dr Elvis P Joseph, performed a staging laparotomy to remove the cyst intact. The surgery was complex as the cyst extended from the upper to lower abdomen, and doctors had to ensure complete removal without rupture or internal bleeding.

A frozen section during the operation showed borderline malignancy. However, the team preserved the patient’s other ovary, maintaining hormonal balance and preventing premature menopause.

“She was living with a time bomb inside her,” said Dr. Darshan Patil, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital. “An ovarian cyst of this size is extremely rare. If left untreated, it could have caused pressure on major blood vessels or organ failure. Through detailed planning and precise execution, we were able to remove it completely while preserving her hormonal function.”

Within days, the patient was walking, eating, and preparing for discharge. Doctors said the case highlights the importance of timely imaging and consultation, even for symptoms that appear minor.