Court: Kannada actor Darshan can exchange clothes, blanket, but can’t get extra facilities

BENGALURU: The 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Tuesday directed the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities in Bengaluru to allow Kannada actor Darshan to exchange his clothes and blankets. However, the court rejected Darshan’s plea seeking additional facilities such as a pillow, mattress, and other items.

Darshan is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan had approached the court after prison officials refused his request for an extra mattress and pillow. His counsel argued that the jail authorities had violated an earlier court order by not providing basic items. Following several rounds of hearings and an inspection by member secretary of the Bengaluru City Legal Services Authority, the court permitted him only to exchange his clothes and blanket but denied the request for additional facilities.

Darshan had also requested to be shifted to another barrack, but the court left that decision to the discretion of the jail authorities. He had complained that his current barrack receives no sunlight and is affected by fungus due to poor ventilation. However, prison officials informed the court that he was not moved elsewhere due to security concerns.

The court also heard the petition filed by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) seeking a speedy trial in the case and directed that the framing of charges be scheduled for October 31. Meanwhile, the fifth accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, Nandish, had filed a petition seeking to be discharged from the case, but the court dismissed his plea.

Accused Number one (A1) Pavithra Gowda, A2 Darshan, and four others appeared for the proceedings through video conference.