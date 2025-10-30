Doctors say Bengaluru schools are hotspots for flu, emphasise need for vaccination

BENGALURU: Schools in Bengaluru are turning into hotspots for influenza transmission, as doctors report a steady rise in H1N1 and H3N2 infections across all age groups. Hospitals are witnessing a surge in outpatients presenting with high fever, sore throat, dry cough and body ache over the past few weeks.
Schools have long been “hotbeds of virus transmission”, observed Dr Vinay D, Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospitals. He emphasised the importance of maintaining hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing. “Vaccination remains the most effective protection, especially for children, the elderly, and people with comorbidities,” he added.
“For nearly three months, we’ve seen a spike in H3N2 and H1N1 cases,” said Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield. “Earlier, we expected dengue during the rainy season, but this year, flu cases have overtaken dengue.
Adults between 35 and 55 years are showing prolonged cough, fatigue and sinus congestion, while children are mostly bringing these infections home from schools or daycare centres.” Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Lead Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “Two-thirds of our outpatients have viral respiratory infections, and 80 to 90 per cent of inpatients in our wards or ICUs have tested positive for H3N2,” he said.
The most affected, he added, are children under 6 and adults over 50, especially those with diabetes, asthma or low immunity. Both H1N1 and H3N2 are mutated forms of Influenza A and can progress faster than the common flu, often leading to severe pneumonia, said Dr Vinay Hosadurga, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Vasavi Hospitals. “When patients wait too long, the infection worsens, sometimes requiring ICU care,” he noted, adding that early use of antivirals within 48 hours of symptom onset ensures quicker recovery and fewer complications.
In Bengaluru, 25 cases of H3N2 and 18 cases of H1N1 are being reported each week, according to Dr NG Kanchan, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Trilife Hospital. She said the symptoms mirror those of regular flu, high fever, cough, fatigue and body ache — but some patients also experience nausea, diarrhoea and loss of smell or taste.
Senior citizens and people with diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension are at higher risk of severe infection, she added. Doctors emphasise that timely intervention and annual vaccination remain the effective ways to prevent severe illness and control the spread of H1N1 and H3N2.