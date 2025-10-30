Doctors say Bengaluru schools are hotspots for flu, emphasise need for vaccination

BENGALURU: Schools in Bengaluru are turning into hotspots for influenza transmission, as doctors report a steady rise in H1N1 and H3N2 infections across all age groups. Hospitals are witnessing a surge in outpatients presenting with high fever, sore throat, dry cough and body ache over the past few weeks.

Schools have long been “hotbeds of virus transmission”, observed Dr Vinay D, Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospitals. He emphasised the importance of maintaining hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing. “Vaccination remains the most effective protection, especially for children, the elderly, and people with comorbidities,” he added.

“For nearly three months, we’ve seen a spike in H3N2 and H1N1 cases,” said Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield. “Earlier, we expected dengue during the rainy season, but this year, flu cases have overtaken dengue.

Adults between 35 and 55 years are showing prolonged cough, fatigue and sinus congestion, while children are mostly bringing these infections home from schools or daycare centres.” Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Lead Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “Two-thirds of our outpatients have viral respiratory infections, and 80 to 90 per cent of inpatients in our wards or ICUs have tested positive for H3N2,” he said.