Fangtastic Halloween: Bengaluru's expats go all out for Halloween

As Jack-o-lanterns, witches on broomsticks and ghosts decorate store windows, cafes, bars and homes, and youngsters get ready to attend Halloween parties dressed in their spooky best, Canadian expat Rachel is transported to memories of home. “It was a truly community-celebrated holiday. We lived in an area that had many farms, so there were pumpkin-growing competitions. Every family participated in the holiday, whether it was decorating their homes or getting dressed to go trick-or-treating,” she says.

When she, a teacher at Canadian International School, moved to Bengaluru 20 years ago, none of that Halloween spirit could be found here. However, today, she notices a shift, as she says, “The holiday was largely misunderstood and had a negative connotation with black magic. Now, I see a huge shift in awareness. Our apartment community now celebrates the festival and children go trick-or-treating.”

Other expats, too, like content creator and parenting coach Karina A Shetty, are celebrating with their community like back home, albeit at a smaller scale. “In my lane, we get together with the neighbours who get ready with candy and allow kids to go trick-or-treating,” she says. This year is particularly special, since Shetty skipped celebrations last year because of a date clash with Deepavali. She plans pop-culture inspired costumes for herself and her kids each year, with previous costumes including characters from Coco, Barbie and The Flintstones. This year, she plans to dress her kids as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked. “Since my kids are still young, eight and nine, we’re not doing things that are too scary, but it’s slowly getting there,” she chuckles, adding, “We’re making some Halloween cupcakes and getting candy. We’re also doing arts and crafts like painting pumpkins, because carving the pumpkins you get in India is really hard.”