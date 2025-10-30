GBA Chief Commissioner inspects work on Dr Rajkumar Road; asks officials to finish work at earliest

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao On Wednesday inspected the ongoing white-topping work on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar falling under Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) limits and directed officials to complete it at the earliest.

Rao inspected the stretch from Navarang Theatre to 10th Cross Junction, covering approximately 700 metres.

Drinking water and underground drainage pipeline works are currently being executed by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), with the installation of associated chambers in progress. The chief commissioner instructed officials to expedite these works.

To ensure smooth stormwater drainage, BWCC is also laying a 1,000-mm stormwater pipeline. Rao told officials to complete all ongoing works within 15 days, following which the white-topping work should commence and be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

As traffic movement has been restricted on one side of the road where the works are under way, Rao said proper arrangements be made to facilitate vehicular flow on the alternate lane and directed officials to ensure strict adherence to traffic management and safety protocols to prevent congestion and ensure public safety during the construction period.

Rajendra K V, Commissioner, BWCC; Aarthi Anand, Joint Commissioner; Swayamprabha, Chief Engineer and other senior officials were present during the inspection.