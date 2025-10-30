NCBS, ICTS sign agreement to set up national AI centre

BENGALURU: The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), both under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), have joined hands to establish the Centre for Artificial Learning and Intelligence for Biological Research and Education (CALIBRE).

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, with Reed India Consulting LLP contributing Rs 25 crore to support the initiative. The Centre aims to integrate artificial intelligence into biological research, education, and innovation.

As AI reshapes global science and technology, its application in biology promises breakthroughs in medicine, public health, agriculture, bioengineering, neuroscience, and ecology. CALIBRE will develop context-specific AI tools and infrastructure tailored to India’s biodiversity, climate, and health needs.

“The Centre will serve as a national hub where biological insight meets AI innovation,” said Vishal Gupta, founder of Reed India Consulting LLP.

CALIBRE will focus on building advanced AI infrastructure for basic, applied, and translational biology; developing neuromorphic, brain-inspired AI systems; and training young Indian researchers. It will also create Chair Professorships and Research Travel Fellowships to strengthen India’s AI-biology ecosystem.

“As NCBS researchers work across scales, from molecules to ecosystems, this collaboration will test and expand AI’s potential to provide science-based solutions to health, agriculture, and ecology,” said Prof LS Shashidhara, Director, NCBS.