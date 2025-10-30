Thaikkudam Bridge's Mithun Raju on the band's evolution and journey

Revealing what went through the team members’ minds when Navarasam made headlines in 2022 after it drew comparisons with Kantara’s Varaha Roopam, Raju shared that they didn’t expect the song to blow up the way it did. “It had a positive and negative aspect to it. More people started discovering our music. The views doubled, because of which every show afterwards had new faces in the crowd. However, at one point, it became a Kerala versus Karnataka issue. Many felt that the issue was an attack on a particular religion or community. That was totally uncalled for.”

From performing medleys of film songs to crafting full-length albums like Navarasam and Namah (2019), Thaikkudam Bridge’s evolution has been organic yet ambitious. “We didn’t even have a name when we started,” Raju laughs. “It was just friends jamming under the Thaikkudam bridge. But once the videos went viral, we realised we’d struck a chord.”

That spark led to relentless touring, international collaborations and a devoted fan base that transcended borders. Their second album, Namah, featured collaborations with legends like Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater and Ustad Rashid Khan, showcasing their versatility and sonic courage. Now, as the band works on their third studio album, a new chapter unfolds. “We’re trying new textures, new stories, while still keeping the soul intact,” he reveals, keeping the title under wraps.

Through shifting trends, fleeting attention spans, and a digital world obsessed with virality, Thaikkudam Bridge continues to rely on something more enduring – honesty. “We take our time. We only release what we truly believe in. That’s the only way to stay true to music.”

