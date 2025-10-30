Wi-Fi ID named ‘Pak Zindabad’ sparks tension, outrage in Bengaluru's Jigani

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a Wi-Fi connection was named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Following this, Bajrang Dal filed a complaint with the Jigani police on Tuesday, alleging that anti-national elements might be operating in the area.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Kallubalu village in Jigani. The police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) in this regard.

The complainant, B Govardhan Singh, while checking available Wi-Fi networks to access the internet, found a Wi-Fi connection named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Police added that a technical team was checking for the source of the signal within the available range. A preliminary investigation revealed that the Wi-Fi connection allegedly belonged to a co-operative bank in the locality, but this is yet to be confirmed. The police have also visited a few nearby houses, but did not find anything suspicious.

The complainant has also recorded a video showing the Wi-Fi username as evidence, and the police also found the same when they visited the spot.