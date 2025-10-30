Your fav celebs' handpicked Halloween watchlist

As the eerie chill of Halloween creeps in through the city, it’s the perfect time to curl up with something spooky on screen. From bone-chilling thrillers and haunted mysteries to dark comedies and supernatural tales, there’s an ideal pick for every kind of scare seeker. To make your watchlist easier, here are some handpicked films and series personally recommended by Bengaluru’s film fraternity, to set the mood for a hauntingly good night in.
What happens when a man turns on his family? Aggravated by an isolated and haunted hotel setting, the story is about a man, Jack Torrance (starring Jack Nicholson), who becomes the winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to find a solution to his writer’s block. The Shining is an adaptation of the novel titled the same, written by Stephen King.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
Recommended by Rukmini Vijayakumar (actor-dancer)
A period-horror film set in the 19th century in a remote village of Bengal Presidency, the film is about Bulbbul, who is married off to a wealthy lord as a minor. Blending folklore and feminism, Bulbbul takes the audience on a nerve-chilling ride.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Recommended by Reba John (actor)
Naa Ninna Bidalaare is a classic horror film one can watch on a horror-worthy night. The story is about a man named Krishna who is possessed by Kamini, the woman he rejected in the past. What follows is how his wife, Gayatri, tries to save him from the situation.
Where to Watch: YouTube
Recommended by Anjan A Bharadwaj (actor)
When an acclaimed writer returns to her hometown hoping to get a new inspiration to write, she encounters a spirit who haunts her dreams and reality. What follows is an engrossing experience of witnessing horror. Hold your breath and watch his television series to know more.
Where to Watch : Netflix
Recommended by Reba John (actor)
Paranormal Activity is written, directed, photographed and edited by Oren Peli. The film takes the audience to the world of a couple, Katie and Micah, who move into a suburban residence and sense the presence of evil spirits. They eventually install cameras to capture all the occurrences happening in the house.
Where to Watch : Netflix
Recommended by Anjan A Bharadwaj (actor)