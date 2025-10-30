Youth Congress president flays Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya over decongesting Bengaluru remarks

BENGALURU: A war of words has erupted between Congress and BJP on social media after Youth Congress president BV Srinivas took a dig at Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his comments on decongesting the city.

In his X post, Srinivas said, “Tejasvi Surya, the same guy who didn’t even know when to open an airplane’s emergency exit, is now giving lectures on how to ‘decongest’ Bengaluru! Where was this wisdom when Karnataka was ruled by BJP’s thugs? Did he suddenly realize Bengaluru’s traffic mess after losing power?”

Srinivas sought to know why BJP failed to address the city’s traffic problems when it was in power. “If decongestion was such a priority, why didn’t he come up with a PowerPoint plan when his own party had the mandate? He should just stick to his favourite dosa selfies and let the Congress government clean up the chaos BJP left behind,” he said.

Reacting to Srinivas, BJP leaders said as Bengaluru South MP, Surya was well within his rights to raise issues concerning the city and the state.