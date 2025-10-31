20-year-old stabbed to death after row over stolen gold chain in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death by his friend during an argument over a gold chain theft. The incident happened on October 25 on Cemetery Road in Ganapathipura in Konanakunte area.

The victim GD Rahul, was a fifth semester student of Artificial Intelligence at a private engineering college in Hulimavu.

Police arrested the accused, Preetham (19), an office boy at a private firm. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused after stealing his mother’s gold chain to buy a new bike had put the blame on the victim.

On the day of the incident, Rahul was with his friends Jnana Ganesh, Manoj and Ganesh. Around 3 pm, Preetham picked a fight with Rahul for informing his mother about the gold chain. During the argument, the accused repeatedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object.

The friends who witnessed the attack shifted him to a private hospital on Kanakapura Road. One of the friends also informed the victim’s sister, Apoorva. The sister along with her mother rushed to the hospital and saw her brother in the ICU. The victim succumbed to injuries in the night.

Apoorva, who has filed a police complaint, told the police that they were unaware of Preetham. The victim’s family was also not aware of the gold chain theft.

“Preetham had stolen the gold chain a few days back. When his mother checked for her chain, the accused blamed it on Rahul. But the victim had seen the gold chain in Preetham’s bag. For sometime, Rahul was not aware of the allegations against him. Only after his friends told him, Rahul spoke to the mother of the accused and told her the truth,” said an officer.