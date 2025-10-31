Bengaluru metro Yellow Line saves life with donor lung transport

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s Yellow Line enabled the rapid transport of a pair of donor lungs from a hospital in Yeshwanthpur to Narayana Health City in Bommasandra on Thursday. The crucial transport in time helped save a life.

The transport team set off from Goraguntepalya Metro Station on the Green Line, continuing via the newly-launched Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra. The 30-33 km journey, which otherwise could have taken hours during the peak traffic window, took just over an hour.

“Narayana Health conveys its deep appreciation to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities for their prompt coordination and assistance. Their timely cooperation demonstrates how the seamless integration of urban infrastructure with healthcare systems can make life-saving interventions possible in metro cities like Bengaluru, where road traffic congestions often risk delaying critical organ transport,” read a statement from the hospital.