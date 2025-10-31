Bengaluru techie receives tile instead of Rs 1.86 lakh smartphone, FIR registered

BENGALURU: A software engineer in Bengaluru claimed he found a piece of tile inside the box of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone delivered to him after he ordered it online for Rs 1.86 lakh, police said on Friday.

Premanand (43), of Yelachenahalli, filed a police complaint following the incident.

According to the complaint, Premanand ordered the phone from an e-commerce platform on 14 October and paid online using his credit card. The package was delivered on 19 October at around 4:16 pm.