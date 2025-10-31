Bengaluru techie receives tile instead of Rs 1.86 lakh smartphone, FIR registered

BENGALURU: A software engineer in Bengaluru claimed he found a piece of tile inside the box of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone delivered to him after he ordered it online for Rs 1.86 lakh, police said on Friday.
Premanand (43), of Yelachenahalli, filed a police complaint following the incident.
According to the complaint, Premanand ordered the phone from an e-commerce platform on 14 October and paid online using his credit card. The package was delivered on 19 October at around 4:16 pm.
He recorded a video while unboxing the parcel and was shocked to find only a square piece of white tile instead of the high-end smartphone.
Premanand initially lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and later approached the local police, who registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.
A probe is currently underway, police added.