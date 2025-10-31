Cabinet approves Rs 2,296 crore grant to boost Bengaluru infrastructure

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday set aside Rs 2,296 crore to implement various development works in Bengaluru, including asphalting of arterial, sub-arterial, and major roads in all 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.

This comes at a time when residents and industrialists are criticising the government over the city’s crumbling infrastructure, like pothole-ridden roads and traffic menace.

The government seems to have taken this criticism as a wake-up call, keeping in view the polls to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) expected to take place in February/March of 2026.

The cabinet approved an action plan of the Urban Development Department for Rs 1,241.57 crore under the capital investment supporting the Special Infrastructure Project (SIP) to take up asphalting of arterial, sub-arterial, and major roads in all 28 Assembly constituencies.

The proposal noted that the roads within the GBA are in a dilapidated condition and are the subject of widespread and continuous public criticism. “Urgent development will result in ease of traffic congestion and help realise the Brand Bengaluru concept to attract investment, create employment opportunities, and help existing businesses establish themselves,” the proposal added.